KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two drivers were injured in a Jefferson County highway crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. One of the drivers has pending charges.

In the report, Daniel J. Ancil was driving a GMC Sonoma on U.S. Route 11E East near Bronze Road when he hit a Ford Ranger from behind. The Ford Ranger was reportedly slowing down to make a left turn onto Bronze Road.

The Ford Ranger flipped into the road west of U.S. Route 11E. Ancil’s vehicle went off into a tree line and stopped, the report said.

Ancil was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The report stated that he has charges pending.

The driver, identified as an adult, of the Ford Ranger was taken by a family member to Jefferson Memorial. According to the report, a juvenile was in the vehicle during the crash and has no injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.