TALBOTT. Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested and charged in the death of a toddler who was found with gunshot at a Jefferson County home.

On March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on English Drive in Talbott where they found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital in Knoxville, where he died a few days later.

In the investigation completed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives developed information that the child’s parents, 28-year-old Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey and 25-year-old Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, were responsible for the circumstances that led to the toddler’s death.

Destinie Getchey, 28 (Buncombe County, NC Jail)

Christopher Smith, 25 (Jefferson County Jail)

This week, the county grand jury returned indictments. Getchey is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect and one count of Reckless Homicide. Smith was charged with one count of Aggravated Child Neglect.

On Wednesday, August 17, Getchey was found in Barnardsville, North Carolina. She was arrested and is being held in the Buncombe County, North Carolina, Jail and will be extradited to Tennessee.

Smith was found Thursday afternoon in Greene County, where he was arrested, and he was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.