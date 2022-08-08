KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Jefferson County men have been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

Alan Malott, 27, of Dandridge, was sentenced to serve 195 months in federal prison on Aug. 4. The next day, Christopher Thurman, 25, also of Dandridge, was sentenced to serve 180 months in federal prison.

Malott and Thurman were both charged with the production of child pornography. As part of their plea agreements, Malott and Thurman agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging them with producing child pornography.

Following their time in prison, both will be on supervised release for life. Both men also will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during their supervised release.

According to the Department of Justice, Malott and Thurman admitted in 2019 they filmed themselves raping a minor family member of Malott’s. Malott sent the video to his prior boyfriend in Louisiana and to Thurman. The men also admitted they sexually abused a horse and dog.

This prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.