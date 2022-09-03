DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls are injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat near point 8 on Douglas Lake.

The teens were on an innertube being pulled by a rented boat but were thrown off. According to the TWRA spokesman, another rented boat in the same party ran over the two girls after not seeing them in the water.

Both girls were seriously injured by the boat’s propeller.

