JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who died in a residential structure fire on Highway 92 in Jefferson City.

Richard Douglas Lowery, 62, died after a house was on fire on Highway 92 between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road late at night on Aug. 6.

New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said seven fire departments came to the area where a home can be seen in flames near the highway.

When New Market Fire arrived a woman, Marjorie Lowery, was in the driveway telling them her husband, Richard, was still inside of the home.

The fire departments were able to extinguish the fire. They reported having found the body of Robert inside.

Richard was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Knoxville Regional Forensics Center.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the wife of the victim escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit. They are also waiting on autopsy reports.