KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A video released by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies attempting to stop a driver going west in the eastbound lanes of an interstate on Monday.

Deputies responded around 3:53 a.m. after reports of a vehicle traveling west on I-40 East. A Jefferson County deputy on the scene attempted to stop the driver by stopping in the first lane but the driver’s vehicle did not slow down, according to the sheriff’s office.

The video shows another deputy chasing the vehicle into the eastbound lanes. Other vehicles can be seen going east during the pursuit.

The sergeant’s vehicle hits the rear of the driver’s car. The driver’s vehicle starts spinning and then stopped in the middle of the road.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver identified as 33-year-old Deandre L. Loyd, of Detroit, Mich.

He was charged with DUI, implied consent, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of a firearm as a conviction felon, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, possession of schedule II for resale and possession of schedule IV for resale.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office claimed Loyd had strong order of alcohol, including in the vehicle.

Loyd was taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center.