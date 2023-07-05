DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The arrest warrant for the man charged with first-degree murder in a Jefferson County homicide reveals more information about the investigation, including that the accused allegedly threatened the victim multiple times before.

On Thursday, June 29, deputies responded to a medical emergency at the New Beginning Church just after 9 p.m., where they found John Wayne Quesenberry, 71, of Dandridge dead in the parking lot. The initial investigation indicated foul play, and on July 1, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released that William Scott McLaughlin, 64, of Dandridge was charged with first-degree murder.

The warrant obtained by WATE sheds more light on the investigation and suggests this was not the first time that McLaughlin may have interacted with Quesenberry.

According to the warrant, Quesenberry and his wife, arrived at the church around 7:15 p.m. on June 29, and Quesenberry stayed outside to complete some yard work while his wife went into the church. Later, she walked outside, finding Quesenberry on his back near the bottom of the wheelchair ramp with blood pooling near his head. The warrant later states that police believe Quesenberry being stabbed multiple times is what caused his death.

When she looked up, Quesenberry’s wife saw McLaughlin, who lives next door to the church, weed eating, according to the warrant. She told deputies that McLaughlin then started dancing while looking at her.

The crime scene examination found reddish brown stains between Quesenberry’s body and the south side of the church parking lot, in the direction of McLaughlin’s residence, the warrant states. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found several more droplets on the front porch of McLaughlin’s residence and droplets on a pair of men’s New Balance tennis shoes, according to the warrant. It continues to state that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the droplets collected from the shoes were Quesenberry’s blood.

The warrant says during the course of their investigation, investigators spoke with Quesenberry’s wife, who told them that her husband had multiple encounters with McLaughlin, including an incident on February 24, where McLaughlin allegedly pointed a crossbow at Quesenberry and was charged with aggravated assault. Quesenberry’s wife also told investigators that McLaughlin approached him with a hammer in his hand the day before that incident, the warrant says.

While McLaughlin was charged on July 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he had been in police custody since the morning of June 30 on unrelated charges. The warrant says his bail was set to $1,000,000. He is expected in court on July 6 for the aggravated assault charge, where he will be arraigned on the first-degree murder charge.