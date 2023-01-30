JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard.

One lane of eastbound Broadway Boulevard (US 11E) at George Avenue is closed for repair, according to Jefferson City Police Department. In addition, most of George Avenue between SR 92 and US 11E is closed. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the city is working to fix the break. TDOT is on-site monitoring the break.

Repairs underway after a waterline breaks in Jefferson City (WATE)

People are asked to use caution in the area and to consider an alternate route.