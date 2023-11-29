DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents in the Dandridge area of Jefferson County are reportedly experiencing a widespread power outage early Wednesday morning that is also affecting schools and some traffic signals. School closures have been announced.

Jefferson County E-911 stated in a social media post at 6:50 a.m. that AEC was working to restore service and not to call 911 to report the problem, adding, “Use caution traveling as traffic signals are out as well.”

Jefferson County Schools stated in an updated social media post at 7:38 a.m. that all schools will be closed Wednesday due to widespread power outages.

“Students arriving at schools on busses will begin returning home at 7:35 am. The power restoration timeframe is unknown at this time. Phones and internet remain down at most schools and support offices.”

The Appalachian Electric Cooperate stated in an update Wednesday that “switches at the Piedmont and Dandridge substations failed this morning resulting in the large outages. Crews are working these substations to make the repairs and get power restored. We will update more as more information becomes available.”

Earlier:

New Market Elementary said in a social media post at 7:27 a.m. that there would be no school for its students Wednesday due to several power outages around the county and that buses would remain at school until 7:35 a.m. and then return students.

A social media post shared by Jefferson County Schools Wednesday at 6:46 a.m. states that “a widespread power outage affecting (sic) Maury Middle School, Dandridge Elementary School, Jefferson County High School, and Piedmont Elementary has been reported. At this time, the reason is unidentified.”

The post went on to state that internet and phones across the district may be down in all schools and support offices, including the Central Office.

School buses are already en route, the post stated, and will continue routes to transport students as usual.

“Additional decisions will be made and announced as necessary as we evaluate the outage. As always, student safety is our primary focus.”

According to the Appalachian Electric Cooperative outage map, there were 3,429 customers without power as of 7:06 a.m.

