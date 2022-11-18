NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.

Elizabeth Rollins. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the hospital Wednesday where they were briefed by hospital staff on the condition of a woman, 71, who was brought in by EMS. Her condition was reported as critical at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Criminal investigators responded to a home on Clevenger Road in New Market where Elizabeth Ann Rollins was arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect or an elderly or vulnerable adult.

A search warrant was executed at the home after hospital staff notified authorities that the woman had died. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins, the mother of Elizabeth.

Her body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. Elizabeth is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.