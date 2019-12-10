Jefferson County Schools director confirm two crashes involving school buses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The director of Jefferson County Schools has confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side there were two traffic accidents involving school buses Tuesday.

According to Shane Johnston, JCS director, one school bus accident was in the Strawberry Plains area, while the other was in the White Pine area.

“Originally thought one accident had injuries, but this was not the case,” Johnston said, who added that all the children were back home now and that parents had been notified.

Johnston also said he was still gathering information regarding the incidents.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was dispatched to both accident scenes.

