Jefferson County Sheriff: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who died in a shooting early Monday morning in New Market.

According to the agency’s social media post, a family member found Paul West, 58, and Vanessa West, 49, in their home off Shields Ridge Road dead from an apparent murder-suicide around 1:30 a.m.

Both were found with gunshot wounds.

Several neighbors in the area said they didn’t hear gunshots, and only found out about what happened once the Sheriff’s Office posted to social media.

One neighbor tells 6 On Your Side that alone was surprising, because his dogs barked at every little sound.

“If there’s anything going on out here at all, even with our other neighbors or across the street, or somebody just pulling in and backing out to turn around, our dogs go off and they were sound asleep,” Anthony Brockwell said.

He said they often hear gunshots, but didn’t hear any Monday morning.

Brockwell lives next door to the West family, and was shocked to hear about what happened.

“They kept to themselves, you know. Of course we’d see them out, me and the guy would be mowing our yards and stuff waive and everything passing by and stuff. And I mean, they were really nice people. Really nice,” Brockwell said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both Paul West and Vanessa West were transported to the Knox County Forensic Center for an autopsy.