Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searches for 2 escaped juveniles

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two juveniles Sunday afternoon who escaped the state’s custody.

The juveniles escaped while at Jefferson Memorial ER.

One juvenile is described as 5’8 and weighs 172 lbs. The juvenile has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a bright purple shirt and blue pants.

The other juvenile is described as 5’9 and weighs 154 lbs. The juvenile has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a bright purple shirt and blue pants.

The gender of the juveniles has not been released at this time.

JCSO says they may be in the area of Hill Drive, West Hills subdivision, Laural Hills, Groseclose and Millsprings.

Anyone who sees the juveniles is asked to call 911 immediately.