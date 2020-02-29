Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public assistance with locating a missing person Tiffany Trull 5’02 148 lbs She was last wearing blue jeans a blue long sleeve shirt and a white hoodie Her vehicle was located on the UT campus in Knoxville on Alcoa Hwy. If you see Tiffany contact 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing person Saturday morning.

JCSO is asking for the public’s help to find Tiffany Trull.

Trull is 5’2, 148 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue long sleeve shirt, and a white hoodie.

Her vehicle was located on the University of Tennessee’s campus in Knoxville on Alcoa Highway.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact 911 or the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

