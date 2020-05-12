Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: THP investigating fatal wreck

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Agencies are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Bruner Road in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, there is one fatality confirmed from the incident and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

The call for the fatal wreck came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS