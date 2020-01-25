Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer Mourning the loss of fallen K-9 officer.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox County Sheriff’s Office took time to share a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The department announcing the sudden death of an active duty K-9 “Hekko”, due to a medical condition.

The K-9 officer was teamed with his partner, Sgt. Tim Herzog in Jefferson County in 2018. The team also worked for the Sevier County Sheriff’s office as a K-9 team from 2015-18.

The post states that the team has been instrumental in removing drugs from the streets of Jefferson County. Their last K-9 deployment was last Saturday night when they responded to assist the New Market Police Department tracking a armed robbery suspect.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office asks the public to keep Sgt. Herzog and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers as we have lost a K-9 brother.