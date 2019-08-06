Jefferson County shutters private residence for first time following drug bust

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve shuttered a private residence for the first time following the arrest of multiple individuals for the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

JCSO, Fourth District Judicial Drug Task Force and Jefferson County Attorney’s General Office were all on the scene of a bust in the 100 block of St. Paul Drive in Dandridge Tuesday morning where multiple individuals were arrested for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The bust marks the first time a private residence has been padlocked by order of the Jefferson County Criminal Court, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the individuals and their charges have yet to be released. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.