Jefferson County teacher suspended amid investigation

We’re learning about an investigation into a teacher with the Jefferson County School System.

Director of Jefferson County Schools Shane Johnston says a teacher at Talbott Elementary has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Johnston said the school’s principal began an investigation after learning about an “incident” that reportedly happened in a classroom.

At this time the nature of the incident has not been released.

We’ll be sure to stay on top of this and keep you updated when we learn more.