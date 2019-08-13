Jefferson County teacher suspended amid investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re learning about an investigation into a teacher with the Jefferson County School System.

Director of Jefferson County Schools Shane Johnston says a teacher at Talbott Elementary has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Johnston said the school’s principal began an investigation after learning about an “incident” that reportedly happened in a classroom.

At this time the nature of the incident has not been released.
We’ll be sure to stay on top of this and keep you updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter