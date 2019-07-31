Jefferson County wrestlers raise money for family of late paramedic

Things got rough and rowdy this past weekend for a good cause in Jefferson County.

The purpose of the Nitro Wrestling Event Saturday was to raise money for the family of Shea Lebow. Lebow was a paramedic in both Jefferson and Grainger counties who died unexpectedly in April.

“We wanted to step up and really give back. Our fans here, we love everybody, and this guy, he meant a lot to the community, Jebb Yonder with Nitro Wrestling said. “The Lebow family’s great people and it’s always, always good when we can help out.”

All the money raised went to the Lebow family.