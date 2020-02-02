Jellico Rescue Squad Captain’s last call for service

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE)- Family, friends and first responders from across East Tennessee and Kentucky gathered Saturday to pay their final respects to a beloved captain.

John Bowlin, 47, was the captain of the Jellico Rescue Squad when he died suddenly in an off-duty accident.

Reva Hamblin, one of John’s daughters, said she couldn’t describe how she felt seeing about 100 people stop at the Jellico Rescue Squad department to say goodbye.

“Makes me proud most definitely that he was just kinda just loved by everybody,” Hamblin said.

After the service at the station, first responders from neighboring counties and cities followed each other with lights flashing under the giant flag lifted above Highway 25.

The flashing lights almost served as a beacon, showing the way to John’s family cemetery, where he was buried.

Hamblin said her father will be remembered by his jokes and his advice.

“He was a very handy man. He was a jack of all trades. He fixed anything, built anything, run anything, drive anything. We for sure had a one of a kind daddy,” Hamblin said.

Hamblin and her family said John died while doing something he did often–working on the family property.

They said he was always busy doing something.

“On the rescue squad and off the rescue squad my dad had done a lot of good things to help a lot of people,” Hamblin said.

Matthew Bowlin, one of John’s nephews, said that his uncle was one of the people he looked up to the most.

“He’s an amazing man. He’d do anything for anybody. He saved a bunch of lives. He’s my hero. I just don’t believe that he’s gone,” Bowlin said.

Hamblin said her dad was very strict with them while they were growing up. If he was watching her and her sister, then the rest of the community was.

Now that John has been laid to rest in the family cemetery, he will always be on that hilltop, overlooking his family and the town of Jellico.