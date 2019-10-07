Jellico teen dies in weekend ATV crash

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE)- The Campbell County community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old after a deadly ATV crash.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fisher Wayne Barton was trying to drive up a steep embankment with a passenger on the back late Friday night.

While going up the embankment, Barton’s ATV flipped backwards, throwing both Barton and his passenger off.

Barton hit his head on the ground, and the ATV rolled on top of him.

The passenger was sent to Jellico Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened near Pine Mountain and Rock Quarry roads.

The crash report says neither Barton or the passenger were wearing helmets.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Barton was the son of a deputy with the department.

Barton was a junior at Whitley County High School in Williamsburg, Ky., according to a Facebook post by the district’s superintendent, John Siler.

The post said that Barton was active in so many activities at the high school and was loved by all who knew him.

“Our Whitley County School District family is devastated by his loss,” Siler said.

Barton was an FFA officer, Vice President of the junior class and a member of the state championship Whitley County skeet team.

Fisher Barton. (Courtesy photo)

“He loved people and his presence will be greatly missed by the teachers and students alike. Whitley County High School Principal Bob Lawson commented on the loss, ‘Fisher was simply a larger than life figure at Whitley County High School. He was one of those students that everyone knew and loved to be around. Our hearts are broken and he will be mourned by many,'” the post said.

The school will have additional counselors available this week.

Family of Barton said that he was the most hard-working 16-year-old anyone will ever meet: He had three jobs, along with his multiple extracurricular activities at school.

Barton worked at Cox & Son Funeral Home, which is owned by his uncle. He also worked at the Williamsburg Veterinary Clinic and the Jellico Monument Company.

Family members said Barton attended church regularly and always asked if someone needed help.

Visitation services will be held Tuesday at the Cox & Son Funeral Home between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Landes officiating.