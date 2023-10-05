KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon has announced an update on the iconic JFG sign that was recently dismantled near downtown Knoxville.

“After learning the JFG sign was being dismantled and taken down, we immediately started reaching out to partners in the city to help coordinate preservation of this piece of our history. I am happy to say that we have pulled together several key players who are committed to making sure the JFG sign is placed, once again, along our skyline.” Mayor Indya Kincannon

The mayor added that more information will be shared once a viable location is determined.

When the sign was taken down earlier this week, it caused an uproar of conversations on social media. The sign had been erected by the Knoxville-based coffee brand in the 1950s and had remained at its original location near Gay Street for almost 70 years.

Reily Foods acquired JFG in 1965 and assumed responsibility for the sign’s maintenance. The company recently said they were forced to take the sign down due to its contract.