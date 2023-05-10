KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Senior Employment Program is hosting a Senior Job Fair on Wednesday, May 10 at the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville.

Experts with the Office on Aging shared they’ve seen more older adults get out of retirement and reenter the workforce for a variety of different reasons, from the higher costs associated with inflation to just wanting more structure in their lives again. They say even a part-time job is making a difference in these older adults’ lives.

Brenda Tate, the Senior Employment Manager, also shared reentering the workforce can be great for seniors who are experiencing loneliness, which was recently declared an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General.

“We have several seniors that were kind of confined to being home, it helps them get out, it helps them to be vibrant,” said Tate. “Then, not only to give them an income, but they’re also helping the community as well.”

Tate also spoke about the upcoming Senior Job Fair, saying this is a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers looking for more mature employees. She shared some of the great qualities that a more experienced and mature employee can bring to the table.

“Number one they’re going to show up on time, okay, they’re going to be there to adhere to all the rules and regulations and then they bring that extra experience that employers are needing,” she said. “They know what they want and they go in and get it.”

The Senior Job Fair will be Wednesday, May 10 from 9-11 a.m. for anyone looking for a job aged 50 and older. It’s hosted by the Senior Employment Service. It will be held at the O’Connor Senior Center located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.