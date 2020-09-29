Joel Guy Jr. Trial Day 2: Prosecutors working to link physical evidence to murder plan

Disclaimer: WARNING — The following content may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) Hundreds of pieces of evidence collected from the Goldenview Lane house in West Knoxville where Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy were killed are on display in the second day of testimony.

State prosecutors are taking the jury back to November 2016 through photos, videos, and physical evidence collected from the Guy’s home.

Multiple Knox County Sheriff’s Office forensics experts shared testimony about their process of collecting and documenting evidence.

The findings support statements made by Assistant District Attorney Leslie Nassios during opening statements Monday, that Joel Guy Jr. had a plan to murder his parents and get rid of the evidence.

Crime scene photos show violent nature of murders

A KCSO forensic expert reviewed the photos taken at the Goldenview Lane house, that show the amount of blood at the scene.

Jereomey Tewalt, a former KCSO Forensic Officer, responsible for documenting crime scenes, walked the jury through a slideshow of photos he took in Nov. 2016.

Pictures show blood in the home’s exercise room where investigators say Joel Guy Sr. was killed. Some of the photos include measurement markers, which he explains:

“To see the distance of how high the blood is. You can tell by the distance or the angle of how blood hits a surface,” said Tewalt.





Photos taken November 2016 inside the Goldenview Lane house

Prosecutors also ask about physical pieces of evidence collected, like two plastic containers and gasoline containers.

These items are listed in that notebook as part of the plan to murder Guy Sr. and Lisa. The gasoline, as described in the notebook, would be used to burn down the home. The plastic containers used to transport the bodies.

One entry read: “Place him in plastic bin, use it to get him to upstairs bathroom.”

Former KCSO Forensics Officer reviews evidence.

Other physical evidence introduced today: the stock-pot found simmering on the stove of the Goldenview Lane house, with Lisa Guy’s head inside.

The stove was on when investigators arrived to the house, the surface was hot, according to one forensics expert.

Walmart Security Video

The first witness Tuesday was an employee from Walmart in the Turkey Creek shopping center in Knoxville.

The employee reviewed receipts, found at the Guy’s home, from a shopping trip by Lisa Guy and another shopping trip by Guy Jr.

The first shopping trip was likely the last time Lisa was seen alive. Based on security footage and receipts, she visited the store around noon on Nov. 26th, 2016 — the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The groceries purchased on this shopping trip were later found in the house on Goldenview Lane scattered. Prosecutors say perishable items like ice cream and bacon were found among the purchases that were not put away.

The second security video reviewed was Guy Jr., on Nov. 26th around 3:30 p.m. Investigators believe by the time he is photographed going into the Walmart, his parents are already dead.

A self-checkout video shows Guy Jr.’s hand is injured and wrapped. He is buying medical supplies, that would later be found in the Goldenview House.

Testimony continues Tuesday into the afternoon. More crime scene photos are being reviewed by the jury.