Joey Jordison, founding member of Slipknot, dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison of heavy metal band Slipknot performs on stage in concert at Acer Arena on October 26, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13) – Joey Jordison, founding member of the band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to a statement from his family to entertainment news outlets.

A representative for Jordison’s family told Rolling Stone he died peacefully in his sleep. His family did not disclose a cause of death.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the statement from Jordison’s family reads. “To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

Jordison’s family plans to hold a private funeral service, according to the statement, and ask the media and public to respect their wishes.

The Des Moines, Iowa native was the original drummer for the popular heavy metal band Slipknot, which he co-founded in 1995. He left Slipknot after nearly two decades in 2013.

Variety reports he was apparently fired from the group and claimed he “did not quit.” Three years after his exit from Slipknot, Jordison revealed he had been suffering from a neurological disease, transverse myelitis, which caused him to lose control of his legs.

Jordison also played guitar in the band Murderdolls and drums in Scar the Martyr and Sinsaenum.

It’s not yet clear if his condition caused his death.