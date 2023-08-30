ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Athens Chamber of Commerce has announced John Cena as the special guest speaker for its 17th annual benefit. The WWE Superstar, actor, entrepreneur and Make-A-Wish granter will be in East Tennessee for the June 2024 event.

Athens Chamber president Robert Preston shared the news this week. The Chamber’s 17th annual benefit is happening June 22, 2024 at McMinn County High School.

Preston commended Cena’s many accomplishments in the public social media post shared on Aug. 28:

“He is an extraordinary individual being a 16 time wrestling world champion, he’s been in over 54 movies, is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and record setting philanthropist but what I love the most is his work with Make A Wish. John Cena has granted 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish foundation!”

In September 2022, Cena reportedly set a world record with the number of wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation; having granted his 500th Make-A-Wish request in August 2015, which made him the first celebrity to grant 500 wishes in the foundation’s history.

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, volunteer Wish granters meet with wish kids and their families and help children determine a wish. They also work alongside Make-A-Wish staff and wish families during the wish process.

Tickets for the benefit can be purchased online here or by calling Athens Chamber at 423-745-0334.