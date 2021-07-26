John Oliver cabin in Cades Cove closes temporarily

John Oliver’s cabin is seen in Cades Cove, inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo courtesy of Melissa Greene.

CADES COVE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most visited sites in Cades Cove is closed to visitors this week while trail improvements are being made.

The John Oliver cabin is closed through August 1, as the Great Smoky Mountains National Park works to make the trail leading to the cabin more accessible, according to a Park spokesman. The parking lot at the trailhead is also closed temporarily.

The John Oliver cabin is the first historical structure that visitors encounter on the 11-mile loop. The parking lot is just past Sparks Lane.

Traffic may see brief stops while construction crews are at work in that area. A spokesperson for the park said more information about the improvements will be released when it is complete.