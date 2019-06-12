Johnson City man arrested after threatening girlfriend with sword, barricading home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrest a man after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a sword.

News Channel 11 was at the scene on South Roan Street late Tuesday night. JCPD says they got a call around 10:45 p.m. of a domestic situation at “Houston Mobile Park” in Johnson City, Carter County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, the victim told them she and her child had fled to a neighbor’s home, fearing for their lives after Kevin Neverette had hit her in the face with his fist and held a sword to her neck.

The release says she did not receive any injuries.

Kevin Neverette was reportedly barricaded inside a trailer with a refrigerator blocking the door.

Police say they were eventually able to enter the home around 12:15 a.m. and arrest Neverette, 38, without incident.

We’re told officers did find a long sword at the scene.

Neverette was taken to Carter County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $5,000.