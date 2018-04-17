Johnson City police expect to charge several suspects in Rebekah Thompson murder case

Nearly nine months after a Johnson City mother was gunned down at a city housing complex while her young daughter was in the backseat, police say they are in the final stages of completing their investigation and now have more than one potential suspects to charge in the case.

For Ricky Gobble, the night 22 year-old Rebekah Thompson was shot and killed is one he can’t soon forget.

“I cried about it after I found out what happened, I couldn’t sleep. It bothered me,” Gobble said.

He lives in the same community off of John Exum Parkway in Johnson City where the crime happened, now nearly nine months later, he finds peace that detectives could soon have answers in the case that left a community shook to the core.

“I think they should have caught him a long time ago in the bible it says an eye for eye, tooth for a tooth,” Gobble said.

Lieutenant Kevin Peters with Johnson City Police said, “Right now we are ready to present our findings to the grand jury and seek indictments on some individuals.”

According to Lieutenant Peters, detectives had planned to take their case to the District Attorney’s office weeks ag but due to the untimely death of former District Attorney General Tony Clark, things were put on hold. He says they are now ready to move forward with hopes of bringing charges against multiple suspects.

“We are hoping to get a resolution especially for the family of Miss Thompson, we are hoping to bring this case to a conclusion that they might get some relief from that,” Lieutenant Peters said.

Another neighbor, Elizabeth Crum lives in front of the parking lot where the shooting took place. She remembers the night of the shooting as if it were yesterday. Since that happened, she says she has been relying on her faith for answers and peace.

“The lords in control, I put it all god’s hands, that’s all i know to say,” Elizabeth Crum said.

Detectives would not tell us exactly how many suspects are expected to be charged but they do anticipate arrests to be made in the case within the next few weeks.

“I hope they put him in jail, and let him pay for what he done, Gobble said.

Hopefully giving people like Ricky Gobble and family members of Rebekah Thompson a sense of peace. Police also tell me that the apprehension and conviction of suspects in this case could help out another police agency.

While detectives did not specify what agency that was, a few months ago detectives told News Channel 11, they believed this murder investigation could possibly have ties to the Chattanooga area .