MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Johnson City woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 11 East in Morristown on Sunday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Morristown Police Department.

At around 5 p.m., 33-year-old Jelesa Hackler was hit by a two-door sedan that was traveling west on the highway near a church there.

The report from MPD says that the 61-year-old driver and a witness told officers Hackler had stepped in front of the vehicle, and the driver attempted to swerve to avoid hitting her but was unsuccessful.

She was transported by EMS-Air to UT Hospital for suspected serious injury. The driver was not injured, and the report did not list any charges in this incident.