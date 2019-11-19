Johnson City woman takes grand prize at National Gingerbread House Competition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Victory sure was sweet for one Johnson City woman on Monday, as she took home the grand prize at the 27th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville.

Photo: Gail Oliver

Photo: Gail Oliver

Photo: Gail Oliver

ABC-affiliate WLOS reports that Gail Oliver won first place at the competition on Monday at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Congratulations to Gail Oliver of Johnson City, TN, the Grand Prize Winner of the 2019 National Gingerbread House Competition. Her winning entry is titled The Water Hole. Posted by The Omni Grove Park Inn on Monday, November 18, 2019

The Omni Grove Park Inn posted to Facebook, congratulating Oliver and her creation, “The Water Hole.”

WLOS reports there were more than 200 entries in the competition this year, with categories for all age groups.

Houses were judged on overall appearance, originality and creativity, difficulty, precision and consistency of theme.

Gail Oliver provided News Channel 11 with a video detailing “The Water Hole.”

The winning gingerbread houses will be on display to the public in Asheville from November 20 – January 4, excluding holidays and certain days surrounding holidays.