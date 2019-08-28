Johnson University unveils 45-acre athletics & recreation complex

Johnson University’s South Knoxville campus has an impressive new 45-acre athletics and recreation complex.
The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new facility on Tuesday.
The complex features two NCAA regulation-size basketball and volleyball courts, a 10-lane pool and aquatic center as well as a workout facility. There are also intramural soccer, baseball and softball fields.
Johnson University students and staff, as well as the surrounding community, will have access to this new facility.
Click here to watch the dedication ceremony in its entirety.