Johnson University unveils 45-acre athletics & recreation complex

Johnson University’s South Knoxville campus has an impressive new 45-acre athletics and recreation complex.

The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new facility on Tuesday.

The complex features two NCAA regulation-size basketball and volleyball courts, a 10-lane pool and aquatic center as well as a workout facility. There are also intramural soccer, baseball and softball fields.

.@JohnsonUniv offers competitive athletic programs as well as intramural sports and activities that are open to all students. Visit Johnson University at 7900 Johnson Dr. | #ARC #Knoxville #ChamberRibbonCutting pic.twitter.com/dO7Fn03XzJ — Knoxville Chamber (@knoxchamber) August 27, 2019

Johnson University students and staff, as well as the surrounding community, will have access to this new facility.

Click here to watch the dedication ceremony in its entirety.