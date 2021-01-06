Jon Ossoff wins Georgia runoff; Democrats effectively gain control of US Senate

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Senate will be tied, but Democrats will effectively control with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote come Jan. 20.

Democrat Jon Ossoff beat incumbent Sen. David Perdue, The Associated Press has called.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock beat incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, The Associated Press has called.

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

With Democrats taking control the Senate, it could be relatively smooth sailing for President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda, as NewsNation reported on Tuesday.

A President Biden, with a Democratic-controlled Congress, can be expected to move quickly on an agenda that includes a much larger pandemic relief package, new action to address climate change, racial justice reforms and higher taxes on the wealthy.

The most recent 50-50 Senate happened in the 2000 election. In a tied Senate, it’s expected Vice President-elect could take a more prominent role as the presiding officer of the upper body of Congress.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as she and President-elect Joe Biden introduce their nominees and appointees to economic policy posts at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

With the Senate tied, Democrats will gain control of the upper body of Congress with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will serve as the president of the Senate and act as the tie-breaking vote.

