Jones and Brinkley off COVID-19 list for Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans got some good news on a bad Sunday removing defensive lineman Daquan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from their Reserve/COVID-List.
Both Jones and Brinkley were a part of the Titans outbreak that saw eight members of the organization go on the COVID-list on Tuesday, September 29.
For the Titans, it is a huge break as they head into a showdown with the 4-0 Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium. Their other top defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, is also out with COVID-19. Jones (6-4, 317 lbs.) has 8 tackles in three games this season for the Titans and with the team struggling to stop the run his return has to be a huge relief.
While the Titans had a staff member test positive Sunday, they have not had a player test positive since Thursday when Corey Davis was added to the list.
