Jones and Brinkley off COVID-19 list for Titans

News

by: WKRN News 2 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) takes a break during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans got some good news on a bad Sunday removing defensive lineman Daquan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from their Reserve/COVID-List.

Both Jones and Brinkley were a part of the Titans outbreak that saw eight members of the organization go on the COVID-list on Tuesday, September 29.

For the Titans, it is a huge break as they head into a showdown with the 4-0 Buffalo Bills Tuesday night at Nissan Stadium. Their other top defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, is also out with COVID-19. Jones (6-4, 317 lbs.) has 8 tackles in three games this season for the Titans and with the team struggling to stop the run his return has to be a huge relief.

While the Titans had a staff member test positive Sunday, they have not had a player test positive since Thursday when Corey Davis was added to the list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter