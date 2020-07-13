Jonesborough church pastor to attend White House Roundtable

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Perry Cleek received a bit of a surprising E-mail Saturday evening that invited him to attend a White House Roundtable event in Washington, D.C.

Cleek, the pastor of a church that recently donated $23,000 to Jonesborough police officers, spoke with News Channel 11 while he and his wife made their way to D.C. for Monday’s event.

The pastor said that he and the congregation’s donation to support law enforcement wasn’t expected to reel in national attention and was surprised to receive an invite to sit in on a Roundtable meeting.

“Our little church just wanted to speak with a loud voice that we support law enforcement, and it seems that has been successful,” Cleek said. “Our voice is being heard all over the country, it seems.”

Cleek gave all the praise to God that the congregation’s gesture and voices to back law enforcement made its way to the White House.

“We’re just amazed at how big God is, so we thought we’ll make a statement here in our community, maybe in our county and in our state,” Cleek said. “But God is so much bigger than that that he can take a little thing to help us make something huge out of it.”

Before heading out on his journey to D.C., Cleek preached in two church services on Sunday, and he left at 2 p.m. on his journey for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Although Cleek doesn’t yet know if he will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the meeting, he is honored nonetheless and left a message to those who might feel like sometimes their voices are small.

“People all across America feel just like we do, feeling that they don’t have a voice and can’t be heard,” Cleek said. “So, we are so grateful that we spoke out and took a stand and expressed what we believe.”‘