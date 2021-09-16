Joseph Rogers Primary in Hawkins County closing for 2 days due to COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joseph Rogers Primary School will be closed Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20 due to staff and student absences related to COVID. According to the district, several students and staff will be returning from quarantine early next week.

Parents are asked to contact the school office or their child’s teacher for information regarding instructional resources while the school is closed.

JRP is the latest school to announce a temporary closure due to COVID. Cases in school have been on the rise since the beginning of the school year.

