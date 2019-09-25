Josh Turner’s road crew coping with long-distance recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday night marks one week since the fatal tour bus crash that was carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew.

As the investigation continues in California as to what caused the crash, many of his teammates still remain hospitalized thousands of miles away from home.

“It’s obviously been a very devastating thing to happen to us,” Lauren Mayo told News 2.

Her father, James Mayo is Josh Turner’s tour manager.

September 18th, James Mayo was one of eight in the tour bus that veered hundreds of feet off the highway and down a 50-foot cliff in central California.

The crash killed Josh Turner’s longtime monitor engineer David Turner and left 7 others injured.

James was among those that suffered major injuries in the crash including; a fractured sternum, broken rib and vertical shear pelvic injury. according to his daughter.

“He pretty much lost all of the blood in his body from his pelvic injuries that he received,” she explained.

Lauren says her father has had a blood transfusion, staples put into his head and surgery to repair the fracture in his pelvis. She expects he will be in a wheelchair for several months.

“I’m hoping he will just come home soon.”

She says her father is a military veteran, who has dedicated his career to the music community. In his nearly 3 decades in the business, he has worked with a long list of musicians including; John Michael Montgomery, Joe Nichols, and Jo Dee Messina.

“The impact my father has left on the music community is significant and long-lasting,” she explained.

Lauren started a Gofundme page to help her family with the financial burden.

“It’s going to be a long journey, but with the support that we’ve had so far I think we will be able to do it.”

James is expected to stay in the Fresno hospital for the next couple of weeks before being transferred to Vanderbilt. A Gofundme account has also been set up to help David Turner’s family.

While Josh Turner has remained quiet on social media, News 2 has been told that he is working on fundraising efforts for the victims and their families.

Josh Turner also released a statement saying,

“As I try to write this I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process. We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers.

All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery. I would ask that you give them privacy during this time.

Many of you have asked where you can support the guys and their families. My management company has created a Go Fund Me page for our road family for anyone wishing to contribute. https://www.gofundme.com/f/JTcrewdonations

Your prayers have been felt. Please keep praying.“