Judge denies request of modified sentence for teen convicted in death of Zach Munday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County judge on Wednesday denied a request of a modified sentence for one of the teens convicted in the death of 15-year-old Zach Munday.

Chelsea Nicole Hopson had asked a court to reconsider her 30-day sentence for accessory after the fact in the death of Zach Munday to house arrest. The motion filed Monday asked that Hopson be allowed to continue her education at Walters State Community College so that she would not lose the scholarship afforded to her by the Tennessee Promise.

November 1 was the last day to withdraw from classes. Hopson’s lawyer contended that they did not instruct Hopson to withdraw before that date in the event she was sentenced to probation and would be free to attend classes.

Knox County Judge Scott Green said Wednesday that Hopson’s concerns were not new information and that the potential outcomes of sentencing had been explained to her.

Green sentenced Hopson, Isaiah Brooks and Noel Leyva on Friday.

The three teens pleaded guilty in the death of 15-year-old student earlier this year. Brooks was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leyva was sentenced to supervised probation for three years, per the wishes of Munday’s parents.