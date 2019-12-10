Judge denies request to dismiss Gatlinburg wildfires lawsuit

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A federal judge has denied the government’s request to dismiss a lawsuit centered on the 2016 wildfires.

One of the plaintiffs is Michael Reed. He lost his wife and young daughters in the fire.

The plaintiffs argue the government failed to warn communities about the danger the chimney tops two fire posed.

Federal judge Thomas Phillips deciding that the court does have jurisdiction because the park’s fire management plan contained requirements to act, not just recommendations.

We’ll keep following this case as it moves through the federal court system.