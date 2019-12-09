Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuit over 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires

A swimming pool in a motel complex shows burn marks Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., after a wildfire swept through the area Monday. Three more bodies were found in the ruins of wildfires that torched hundreds of homes and businesses in the Great Smoky Mountains area, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A judge has denied the U.S. government’s request to dismiss a lawsuit centered on the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

The plaintiffs in the suit argue the government failed to warn neighboring communities about the danger the Chimney Tops 2 fire posed.

Federal Judge Thomas Phillips deciding that the court does have jurisdiction because the park’s fire management plan contained requirements to act – not just recommendations – about warning neighbors of wildfire dangers.

RELATED: 88 plaintiffs suing the U.S. for damages during Gatlinburg wildfires

One of the plaintiffs, Michael Reed, lost his wife and young daughters in the fire.

We’ll keep following this case as it moves through the federal courts system.

RELATED: Insurance companies suing U.S. Government for 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires claims

LATEST STORIES