Judge: Florida school shooting trial off indefinitely

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019 Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A mental health provider cannot be held liable for the actions of the man accused of a 2018 Florida high school massacre, an appeals court ruled Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Henderson Behavioral Health Inc. treated Nikolas Cruz off and on from 2009 to 2016, court records show. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Monday in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the courthouse will reopen to the public. It’s been closed since March 16. ‘

Nikolas Cruz is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

His lawyers say Cruz would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors reject that.