Judge mulls DNA tests in 33-year-old Tennessee death case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers for Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne say a knife, a bloody washcloth and other evidence should be DNA tested before his scheduled execution in December.

Payne’s lawyers also said during a court hearing Tuesday that improvements in DNA testing technology and the expansion of a national database of DNA profiles collected from convicted felons are reasons why Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan should order testing in the case.

Payne is on death row for the fatal stabbings of a mother and daughter in 1987. Shelby County’s district attorney is fighting the request.

The judge is expected to rule later this month.