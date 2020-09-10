Judge: Sevier County 2016 wildfire lawsuit can move forward

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A judge’s ruling on Wednesday determined a lawsuit against the US government in the 2016 Sevier County wildfires could move forward.

A judge saying the national park failed to carry out some of its duties when responding to the fire.

The 2016 fires in Sevier County left the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and killed 14 people and burned thousands of acres.

Several people have sued the US government and the National Parks Service, alleging that policies were not followed when handling the fire.

The government first tried to argue that it cannot be sued on the basis of immunity, due to an act that aims to protect decisions that require using personal judgment. A court disagreed – pointing to the park’s fire management plan that outlines certain actions. The US government then tried to have the suit dismissed again, saying even with the plan, it is still protected due to the same rule; but it has again been denied.

The court saying based on evidence, the park failed to carry out all of the mandatory parts of the fire management plan.

We'll keep following this case closely.

