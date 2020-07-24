Judge won’t silence anyone in Epstein-related prosecution

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the criminal sex-abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend has rejected a request for her to ban public comments by the government or her accusers.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Thursday that she expects anyone involved in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell will comply with rules designed to ensure a fair trial.

A lawyer for Maxwell this week said comments made publicly by a prosecutor, an FBI official and lawyers for accusers were prejudicial toward the British socialite.

Maxwell is in a Brooklyn federal jail, awaiting a July 2021 trial in Manhattan federal court. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited three teenage girls, including a 14-year-old, for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.