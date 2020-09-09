Jugs of highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide distributed in Knoxville; fire officials urge to call 911 for proper disposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire officials are urging people to call 911 for appropriate disposal after dozens of 1-gallon jugs of a dangerous chemical compound containing highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide were distributed this week.

In a joint release Tuesday from the Knoxville Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire, officials said multiple visitors to the Fish Hospitality Pantry, 122 West Scott Ave., obtained 1-gallon jugs of highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide.

The mixture contains 50% hydrogen peroxide and is not intended for household or community use.

The highly concentrated oxidizer poses a significant risk of first and second-degree burns upon contact with skin, fire officials said. It is believed that 54 jugs were distributed and are currently being stored in peoples homes or vehicles.

If you currently have or know of someone who may be in possession of this product, please call 911 so the chemical can be properly disposed of.

Any other attempt of disposing of this product could cause significant personal injuries or environmental damage.

LATEST STORIES