Juneteenth events happening this week in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the oldest holidays in American history will be celebrated this year with events the public is invited to attend and commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. that is recognized on June 19.

Local Juneteenth events

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission Leadership Awards Luncheon is being held at noon June 17, at the Knoxville Botanical Garden. Rev. William Terry Ladd III, minister at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga is the keynote speaker. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee anchor, Tearsa Smith, will emcee. Purchase tickets at rb.gy/lucudm.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center will host a town hall meeting 4 p.m. Friday, June 18 called “Juneteenth 2021: One Year Later… Where Are We Now?” Then, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 the center will host its Emancipation Exhibit & Juneteenth Memorial Tribute, which will be located outside on the Beck grounds.

On Saturday, June 19 there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn. The event at 1 p.m. is free and open to the public. Mike’s Food Truck will be on location, and One Knox Legacy Coalition will be present to disseminate voter registration information.

On June 19 and Aug. 7, Mabry-Hazen House is hosting special tours sharing stories related to local enslaved communities, and their emancipation. The free tours will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. and will be limited to 12 people per tour. Visit www.mabryhazen.com/events/emancipationday to reserve a tour.