Jury convicts Madisonville man for murdering his father in December 2016

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Madisonville man was convicted of first degree murder by a Monroe County jury on Thursday, closing a case that began in December 2016.

Robert Charles Adkins was accused of murdering his father, Charles Taylor, in late 2016 and was indicted in February 2017.

RELATED: Madisonville man charged with murdering his father

Adkins received a life sentence and will be eligible for consideration for parole in 2072, the Monroe County District Attorney stated in the release.

Adkins’ father, Charles Taylor, was reported missing for several days in December 2016 and the search for him led investigators to his son, who at the time was being held in Monroe County jail on an unrelated charge.

He was 20 years old at the time of the indictment for the patricide.