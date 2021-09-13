Jury selected in Sen. Katrina Robinson’s trial on theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury was selected Monday in the trial of a Tennessee state senator charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds.

The federal trial of state Sen. Katrina Robinson started Monday in Memphis. Robinson is accused of stealing funds from federal grants slated for The Healthcare Institute, which provides training for jobs in health care.

Prosecutors say she used the money to pay for her wedding, honeymoon and other personal expenses. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and theft and embezzlement involving government programs.

Students at the certified nursing school at the courthouse Monday said they don’t believe the charges against Senator Robinson, saying she’s helped them get to where they are today.

“We’re here to support her. She’s been nothing but great and amazing and we’re just going to support her,” Jennifer Taylor said. “But to be here together, standing for her, I’m very proud and very honored to be a part of the Healthcare Institute.”

The Memphis Democrat was elected to the General Assembly in 2018.

WREG was not allowed to bring you any sound or images from inside the courtroom as jury selection took place. Fifty-six potential jurors were brought in. Ultimately 12 were selected to serve with four alternates.