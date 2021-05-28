Jury selection to begin next week in ‘Baby Joe’ trial

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin next week ahead of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels.

Members will be selected from Hamilton County beginning June 1 in an attempt to find jurors who are not familiar with the case.

The trial for Joseph Daniels will be held in Dickson County and is expected to begin June 3 if an impartial jury can be seated by then.

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their son, Joe Clyde Daniels, known as “Baby Joe.”

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the boy, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her child.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

During a hearing last week, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe ruled a taped confession from Joseph Daniels can be used at trial, despite his attorney arguing it was a false confession that was coerced and should be thrown out.

Earlier in the month, Judge Wolfe also reinstated a gag order that had previously been lifted, allowing for trial participants to make public statements.

Joseph Daniels and his wife will be tried separately, but a date for Krystal Daniels’ trial has not been set.

News 2 will have live streaming coverage of Joseph Daniels’ trial at WKRN.com.