Jury unanimously convicts man in 2017 murder case of Etowah teen

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A jury found a man guilty in the 2017 death of a McMinn County teen.

16-year-old Kelsey Burnette was found dead in an alley in Etowah back in 2017.

She was discovered several days after her family reported her missing.

A jury unanimously convicted Joseph Wielzen on Wednesday of first-degree murder, premeditated murder and aggravated rape.

He raped and killed Burnette on the night of June 30 2017, beating her with a baseball bat.

A sentencing hearing for Wielzen will take place Thursday. He faces life in prison.