Jury unanimously convicts man in 2017 murder case of Etowah teen

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A jury found a man guilty in the 2017 death of a McMinn County teen.
16-year-old Kelsey Burnette was found dead in an alley in Etowah back in 2017.
She was discovered several days after her family reported her missing.
A jury unanimously convicted Joseph Wielzen on Wednesday of first-degree murder, premeditated murder and aggravated rape.
He raped and killed Burnette on the night of June 30 2017, beating her with a baseball bat.
A sentencing hearing for Wielzen will take place Thursday. He faces life in prison.